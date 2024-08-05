Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Apax.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/thoughtworks-holding-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Thoughtworks shareholders will receive only $4.40 per share, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.75 billion for Thoughtworks.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Thoughtworks by imposing a significant penalty if Thoughtworks accepts a competing bid. Thoughtworks insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Thoughtworks' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Thoughtworks common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/thoughtworks-holding-inc.                    

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

