SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) Officers and Directors Face Shareholder Investigation for Potential Wrongdoing Following Accounting Restatement

News provided by

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

14 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) concerning an alleged unlawful scheme to inflate revenue and earnings that resulted in an accounting restatement.

Dentsply is one of the world's largest dental equipment manufacturers. Dentsply and certain of its former executives are currently defendants in securities class action lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The plaintiffs allege that: (a) Dentsply bifurcated its executive compensation plan to incentivize its executives to manage COVID-19 related business pressures; (b) to meet the plan's targets, Dentsply's executives inflated company revenue and earnings by manipulating Dentsply's revenue recognition practices and distributor rebate and incentive programs; (c) despite this "channel stuffing," Dentsply reassured investors about the integrity of the company's accounting practices and falsely attributed the company's success to its "team's disciplined performance"; and (d) accordingly, Dentsply's public statements were materially false and misleading. When the truth was revealed, several key company executives abruptly resigned or were fired. These circumstances prompted an internal company investigation and a financial restatement. A related SEC investigation is ongoing.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential wrongdoing by Dentsply's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Dentsply Sirona and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dentsplysirona.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Dustin L. Schubert
(415) 788-4220
[email protected]

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Also from this source

PRIVACY ALERT: Maker of MOVEit File Transfer Software Under Investigation for Sprawling Data Breach Impacting Millions

PRIVACY ALERT: Medical Payment Servicer Intellihartx Under Investigation for Data Breach of Nearly Half a Million Patient Records

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.