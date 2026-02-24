SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Active Investigation into OneStream, Inc. Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - OS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: OS) shareholders, Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is actively investigating the recently announced buyout of OneStream shareholders to determine whether the buyout price provides investors with sufficient monetary consideration for their shares.

On January 6, 2026, OneStream announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Hg at a price of $24.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, OneStream shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their OneStream shares. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining a price target for OneStream's shares of $27.00 per share .

If you are a OneStream investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750 or by email at [email protected].

