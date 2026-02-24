SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Active Investigation of European Wax Center, Inc. Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - EWCZ

Feb 24, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) shareholders, Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is actively investigating the recently announced buyout of European Wax Center's shareholders to determine whether the buyout price provides investors with sufficient monetary consideration for their shares.

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center announced that it had agreed to be taken private at a price of $5.80 per share in cash.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, European Wax Center's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.       

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, or if the proposed buyout price is inadequately low.  Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for EWCZ shares. 

If you are a European Wax Center investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please click here to fill out our online form, or contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750 or via email at [email protected]You can also click on the following link or paste it into your browser to learn more about the investigation and your legal rights and options:  

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

