SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ("NCSM")

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ("NCS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NCSM) stock purchased on or before June 1, 2026 .

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the NCS Board of Directors. This investigation concerns NCS's proposed merger with Weatherford International plc ("Weatherford"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders are expected to receive either (1) .5537 shares of Weatherford stock per share of NCS, or (2) .2392 shares of Weatherford stock per share of NCS in addition to a cash amount equivalent to .1271 shares of Weatherford stock per share of NCS. Levi & Korsinsky's NCS investigation concerns whether the Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders by agreeing to these terms.

To obtain more information, please go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/ncs-multistage-holdings-inc-information-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP