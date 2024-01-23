SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Waldencast plc (WALD)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Waldencast plc ("Waldencast") (NASDAQ: WALD) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 5, 2023, after the market closed, Waldencast filed a current report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in which it disclosed, among other things that certain financial statements of Obagi, a skin care company that Waldencast had acquired, could no longer be relied upon because Waldencast expected to restate those financial statements. On this news, the price of Waldencast stock fell over 10%, closing at $6.63 on July 6, 2023.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/waldencast-plc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=64379&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

