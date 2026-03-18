SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Preferred Stockholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG.PRH) Preferred Stock prior to December 28, 2025 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of DigitalBridge by SoftBank Group Corp. As a result of the merger, DigitalBridge preferred stockholders will not receive cash, and instead will remain a preferred stockholder of the surviving company.

To learn more about the investigation and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/digitalbridge-group-inc-investigation-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The DigitalBridge merger investigation concerns whether the Board of DigitalBridge have harmed the Company's preferred stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP