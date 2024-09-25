SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Sep 25, 2024, 19:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/compensation2/applied-optoelectronics-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact the firm. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

