SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Stockholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of European Wax Center, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased European Wax Center, Inc. ("European Wax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EWCZ) stock prior to February 10, 2026 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of European Wax by General Atlantic. As a result of the merger, European Wax stockholders are expected to receive only $5.80 per share in cash in exchange for each share of common stock.

The European Wax merger investigation concerns whether the Board of European Wax have harmed stockholders by neglecting to maximize the merger price of the Company and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

