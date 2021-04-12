SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for False Statements and Insider Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) relating to possible false statements to investors and insider trading by officers and directors.

A securities class action against the company in the United States District Court for the Central District of California recently survived a motion to dismiss allegations that between February 26 and October 30, 2019, Merit and its CEO and CFO made false and misleading statements about the company's integration of Cianna and ClariVein, two highly-touted corporate acquisitions. Plaintiffs allege that Merit eventually revealed the truth about the acquisitions in two stages, each wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value. During the same time period, several Merit officers and directors, including those named in the class action, sold more than $12.6 million of company stock while outside investors remained unaware of the alleged integration problems.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

