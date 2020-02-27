SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Schubert Firm Investigating Possible Excessive Management Fees Charged to Investors in the American Century Value Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP (the "Schubert Firm") is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors in the American Century Value Fund. The American Century Value Fund's share class symbols are TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX.

The Schubert Firm is investigating whether the American Century Value Fund charges excessive management fees to investors. If you currently own any share class of the American Century Value Fund and wish to obtain additional information about the potential claims and your legal rights, please contact Willem F. Jonckheer via email at wjonckheer@sjk.law or by telephone at (415) 788-4220, or fill out the form on our website at www.classactionlawyers.com/Valuefund.

