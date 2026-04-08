Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.'s Transaction with American Ocean Minerals Corporation is Fair to its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with American Ocean Minerals.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The transaction is structured as an all-stock merger, pursuant to which American Ocean Minerals' outstanding common stock and warrants will be exchanged for Odyssey Marine's common stock and warrants. Prior to the merger, Odyssey Marine will effect a 25-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock. The Transaction values the combined company at a pro-forma equity value of approximately $1 billion

Odyssey Marine insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Odyssey Marine by imposing a significant penalty if Odyssey Marine accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Odyssey Marine board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP