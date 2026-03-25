Shareholders that lost money on Alight, Inc. (ALIT) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - ALIT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Alight, Inc. ("Alight, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: ALIT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Alight, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/alight-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=184803&wire=4

ALIT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders. On August 5, 2025, during Alight's second quarter earnings report, defendants announced disappointing results and cut their revenue guidance for the year, resetting investor expectations. Defendants highlighted both a slowdown in annual recurring revenue bookings and a worsening decline of project revenue than previously projected. Pertinently, defendants pointed partially to macroeconomic uncertainty, though they had previously minimized such impact in just the prior quarter, as well as insufficient commercial execution. Following this news, the price of Alight's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.13 per share on August 4, 2025, Alight's stock price fell to $4.19 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 18.32% in the span of just a single day. On February 19, 2026, Alight announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight's new management noted the Company failed to "meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market." They pointed the blame significantly on the individual defendants' execution and highlighted the new administration would bring "a change in the execution of the company" in order to "driv[e] operational excellence." The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are "more efficient capital allocation activities," and triggered an earnings shortfall due to "an increase in compensation expense" in order to "promot[e] service quality," and overall improve sales execution. Following this news, the price of Alight's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026, Alight's stock price fell to $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, a decline of nearly 38% in the span of one day. Notably, the stock had now fallen approximately $6.85, or nearly 90% over the course of the instant class period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Alight, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 15, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP