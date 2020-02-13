Shari Ferber Kaufman joins Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (KCI) is pleased to announce the election of Shari Ferber Kaufman to its Board of Directors. Kaufman will serve a three-year term.

In her role, Kaufman will collaborate with other board members to support the Institute's mission of leading transformative cancer care, research and education. Karmanos treats more than 12,000 new patients annually and is Michigan's largest cancer care and research network.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Shari to the board," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "She joins a diverse and talented group of leaders and her perspective will be invaluable to Karmanos."

Shari Ferber Kaufman is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. She is a criminal defense attorney by profession and is engaged in many charitable and philanthropic organizations. Kaufman and her husband are the owners of HoMedics, Inc., a Michigan-based company leading in the global manufacturer of health and wellness products. Having dealt with cancer in her family and experiencing the devastating effects it can have on a loved one and their community, Kaufman brings a personal passion to the Karmanos board.

Her board service includes Hillel Day School, Frankel Jewish Academy, the National Board of Friends of the IDF, Holocaust Memorial Center, The Friendship Circle, American Red Magen David for Israel, Jewish Resource Center, Jewish Theological Seminary, Defeat the Label, Beth Ahm Synagogue, Jewish Federation of Detroit, B'nai B'rith Youth Organization and the National Board of Camp Ramah of Canada.

2020 Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors

Timothy Monahan, Chair

Jim Bennethum (Ex Officio)

Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D. (Ex Officio)

Armando R. Cavazos

Karen Cullen

Jeffery Davidson

David W. Drews

David E. Duprey

Thomas A. Goss

Shari Ferber Kaufman

Phil Incarnati (Ex Officio)

Tom Kalas (Ex Officio)

Maureen L. Stapleton

M. Roy Wilson, M.D. (Ex Officio)

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

