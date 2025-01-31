Sharif Sayed Joins Le-Vel as Brand & E-Commerce Performance Director, Bringing Expertise to Elevate Growth and Innovation

Sharif Sayed joins global wellness company & brings diverse experience to role

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel is excited to announce the addition of Sharif Sayed to its executive team as the new Brand & E-Commerce Performance Director. Sharif brings a unique blend of expertise in direct sales, e-commerce, and technology-driven solutions. In this pivotal role, Sharif will focus on developing and implementing strategies that deliver meaningful results for Brand Promoters and customers alike.

With a proven track record in designing and implementing initiatives that deliver measurable impact, Sharif has leveraged artificial intelligence to boost customer retention, driven significant sales growth through scalable strategies, and created innovative systems that streamline processes while empowering individuals at every level.

"I've always been passionate about bringing a tech-infused approach to industries that have traditionally relied solely on human connection," said Sharif. "I believe the two aren't just compatible—they're expected in today's digital-first world."

Jason Camper, Founder & CEO of Le-Vel, shared his enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, "Sharif brings an extraordinary range of talents, combined with the vision and empathy needed to truly connect with our Brand Promoters. His expertise, team-first mentality, and compassion to lift others up align perfectly with our values and mission, and we're thrilled to have him onboard as we enter this next chapter of growth."

Sharif's career spans industries including healthcare, where he developed a leadership approach rooted in care and accountability. He also co-founded Dayna's Footprints with his brother, a non-profit dedicated to providing children with resources to thrive in school and beyond. This personal commitment to uplifting others mirrors the values he will bring to his work at Le-Vel.

In his new role, Sharif plans to lead transformative initiatives designed to deliver innovation, growth, and simplicity by building a cohesive digital ecosystem that connects branding, e-commerce, and field operations. By harnessing data and AI to deliver real-time, user-friendly tools, his approach will allow Brand Promoters to focus on building authentic relationships and creating value.

"What excites me most about joining Le-Vel is the opportunity to create something extraordinary as a team," Sharif shared. "Le-Vel's culture of grit, care for the field, and dedication to building a mighty team is what drew me here, and I'm honored to be part of this journey."

Sharif's leadership signals an exciting new chapter for Le-Vel as it continues to innovate, grow, and support its Brand Promoters and customers in achieving their goals.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

