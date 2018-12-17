Sharing Wisdom is a Gift that Keeps Giving this Holiday Season and Loyola Press Delivers with Sharing the Wisdom of Time by Pope Francis

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During one of his daily prayer sessions, Pope Francis received an inspiration: to shine a light on the vital role of grandparents and other elders. He began to preach frequently about the world's need to pay close attention to our elders and heed their wisdom. Since then Pope Francis has championed elders as "reservoirs of wisdom and historical memory" and advises that their insights can offer understanding and direction to the young people of today. This holiday season Pope Francis seeks an alliance between elders and youth, so generations can walk together into the future with faith and hope.

Loyola Press eagerly embraced the Pope's vision, taking on a new project that features elders and the youth inspired by them, seeing it as the perfect "bookend" to the successful collaboration that resulted in the bestselling children's book Dear Pope Francis (2016). Here alongside Pope Francis, elders and grandparents from around the world share recollections of love, loss, survival, hope, peace, and above all, faith in a new coffee table book, Sharing the Wisdom of Time. Through breathtaking photographs and intimate, candid personal narrative, elders open their "reservoirs of wisdom" to inspire and guide our future generations.

Indeed, Sharing the Wisdom of Time is the culmination of an inspired collective effort. Over the course of a year and half, Loyola Press and its partners interviewed more than 250 people. Elders from over 30 countries share their wisdom carved from lifetimes of experience. Each contribution helped shape the book and is a reflection of Pope Francis's appreciation for all elders and the younger generations whose lives their wisdom may inspire.

The stories share a wealth of wisdom from a varied group of elders, from Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese to Bernard Njagi Mugwetwa, a blind basket weaver in Kenya who has never left his village. Every story is a testament to the power of faith, perseverance, human resilience, and love.

