Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio collaborate to strengthen e-commerce in the MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio have entered a strategic partnership to strengthen the e-commerce space in the MENA Region.

Through this partnership, both parties will help global conglomerates and retailers streamline their online expansion strategies by offering a seamless one-stop-shop to meet their e-commerce needs and, in the process, establish the MENA region as a global leader in e-commerce. Launch to go live in 3 weeks.

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO, Smartt. Studios, HE Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City 'Shams' in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City

Businesses within the Shams community will now be able to elevate their online presence, amplify revenue streams and expand their customer base exponentially. Smartt. Studio's world-class team of skilled photographers equipped with cutting-edge technology will capture breathtaking images for clients uniquely showcasing the distinctive features of their products.

These visually striking images will seamlessly integrate into online retailers' platforms through Smartt. Studio's state-of-the-art, AI-driven, tailor-made content management system. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision to establish the MENA region as a global leader in online commerce," said His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

"By uniting with Smartt. Studio, we can effectively empower businesses to flourish in an exceedingly competitive market with our goal being to drive sustained economic growth and foster innovation throughout the region," said HE Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

"The success of global conglomerates and retailers in the online marketplace lies in presenting their products using unique ideas. We are excited to collaborate with the Sharjah Media City and look forward to supporting conglomerates and retailers seeking online dominance through our streamlined one-stop-shop approach," said Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio who is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and part of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this partnership was signed by His Excellency Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams, and Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio in the presence of H.E Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City 'Shams'.

Shams and Smartt. Studio will jointly spearhead targeted marketing initiatives to generate substantial interest among global retailers, conglomerates, and e-commerce platforms in the MENA region, further strengthening their position as leaders in the e-commerce landscape.

