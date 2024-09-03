Shark Tank Phenom, Cousins Maine Lobster, Expands to Kentucky & Southern Indiana!

In early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster began conducting a series of roadshows to build brand awareness and gauge market potential. Throughout their visits, CML has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local seafood fans, attracting large crowds, building strong partnerships with local venues, and creating a loyal fan base and following on social media.

Sabin Lomac, co-founder, shared, "Jimmy (Tselikis) and I were driven to start this business because it allowed us to celebrate special moments from our childhood in Maine. We are excited to share our incredible food with those in Southern Indiana and across Kentucky. Our expansion has been made possible by the loyal following of our fan base and successful engagement with local partners. It's a privilege to introduce CML to these markets, and we can't wait to celebrate with you this weekend!"

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Goodwood Brewing and Spirits located in Louisville. Lobster fans will also have a unique opportunity to meet Co-Founder Sabin Lomac at the event. Goodwood is known for its signature bourbon barrel aging beer which infuses the bourbon process into beer creating bold and unique flavors along with their other signature spirits.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Kentucky Launch Celebration

Saturday, September 7th, 2024

12:00 – 8:00 PM

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

636 E Main St.

Louisville, KY, 40202

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Kentucky Facebook page.

Kentucky Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., and they are currently seeking new franchise partners across the Midwest. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

For more information, contact:

Lindsay Herberger

[email protected]

740-255-7065

