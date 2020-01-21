Sharp Acquires The Assets Of Ace Office Solutions

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp) announced today that it has acquired the assets of ACE Office Solutions to successfully expand the Sharp Business Systems direct sales operations within the state of New Jersey.

Since 1990, ACE Office Solutions has offered a full line of digital color and monochrome multifunction printers (MFPs), printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, digital white boards and other office equipment solutions to its customers in the central and northern New Jersey region. The addition of the ACE Office Solutions assets in Hillsborough, NJ further expands Sharp's existing Montvale, NJ direct operations within the state of New Jersey.

Moving forward, Sharp's newly acquired customers will have direct access to Sharp's award-winning line of advanced office products and solutions including multifunction printers, display products and applications to streamline office workflow such as the new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility. Employees from ACE have been invited to join Sharp where they will be able to leverage the excellent benefits that come from joining a multinational company.

"We are very pleased to welcome our newest members to the Sharp Business Systems team in New Jersey," said Joe McCormack, Senior Vice President, Sharp Business Systems. "We are confident ACE's culture of devoted and highly-trained customer service will translate well into Sharp's current culture of excellence."

Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's business products. Sharp Business Systems currently has 17 branches in nearly 60 locations throughout the United States.

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

