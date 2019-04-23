Sharp Adds Four New High-Volume A3 MFPS To Highly Successful Color Advanced And Essentials Series Lineup

The new MFP Voice feature with Amazon Alexa enables users to interact with the machine by using simple verbal commands. These new color models also easily integrate with today's complex network environments and offer quick access to an expanded list of cloud services that include Box and Dropbox. Additionally, Adobe Embedded Print Engine technology enables users to direct print PDF files from a variety of sources with greater performance and rendering accuracy. Sharp's new Application Portal allows administrators to easily add new applications and update existing ones right from the touchscreen of the machine. The new models are also equipped with enhanced productivity features, such as the ability to feed up to 50 envelopes from the standard paper drawer.

The new color Advanced and Essentials Series also delivers leading-edge security features, such as a firmware attack prevention and a self-recovery capability, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state. An application whitelisting feature helps protects the machine's file system from unauthorized access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select settings at the device using Active Directory® Group Policy.

"This is an exciting time at Sharp, as we roll out a new high speed modes in our line of color workgroup MFPs that offer greater cloud integration, enhanced workflow capability, and voice integration to meet the demands of today's technology-driven workplace," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Our focus continues to be to provide quality MFPs that deliver superior productivity, performance and ease-of-use. We're proud to continue that tradition with this new lineup of color Advanced and Essentials series models."

The following four models will be available to ship via authorized Sharp dealer and direct sales channels:

Advanced Series:

MX-5071 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-5070V

– 50 ppm; replaces the MX-5070V MX-6071 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-6070V

Essentials Series:

MX-5051 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-5050V

– 50 ppm; replaces the MX-5050V MX-6051 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-6050V

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including the advanced MX Series multifunction printer (MFP), that help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity. Sharp MFPs feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

CONTACT:

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

pmerchan@peppercomm.com

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sharpusa.com

