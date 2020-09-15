Sharp Adds Nine New Printers and MFPs to Its Letter-Sized A4 Line

The new lineup, which includes four multifunction printers (MFPs), delivers a crisp, high-quality output with an exceptional ease of use, all in a compact design. These models present an intuitive design as well as out-of-the box copy, print, scan and fax capabilities. Additionally, with speeds ranging from 35 - 70 pages per minute, these products can integrate seamlessly into any existing office environments. The four MFP models are also compatible with Synappx Go™, a mobile application that connects to Sharp MFPs for fast scanning and printing wherever you go.

"We're proud to offer a more versatile selection of A4 printers to serve the varying needs of organizations looking to enhance their hybrid workspaces," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Businesses can look to Sharp for a one-stop solution for both A4 and A3 printers with monochrome and color capabilities, providing them a complete line of products in the document systems marketplace."

Users will benefit from a compact design with robust technology and advanced workflow features for virtually any sized office. Each MFP also comes equipped with Sharp Easy Mode interfaces that provide simplicity and continuity with Sharp A3 MFPs. All new printers and MFPs come standard with touch screens for easy operation and the ability to quickly access built-in and add-on applications.

The new models in the A4 printer lineup will be available to ship at the end of September 2020.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

