Sharp Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in South Carolina for Third Consecutive Year

Sharp earns recognition as a top large company in South Carolina by SCBIZ

MONTVALE, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America today announced its Sharp Business Systems (SBS) South Carolina branch was named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in South Carolina by SCBIZ for the third consecutive year. Sharp received the award in the large company category for its organizational success, largely due to outstanding service and workplace culture.

Sharp earns recognition as a top large company in South Carolina by SCBIZ

Best Places to Work in South Carolina is a research driven awards program recognizing outstanding employers creating exceptional workplace experiences across South Carolina. Winners are selected based on a two-part assessment process, including an employer questionnaire and engagement survey that measures workplace culture, benefits, leadership and employee satisfaction.

"I'm in awe of our talented team for earning this award for the third time, demonstrating the heart and commitment they bring to the workplace every day," said Tommy Pickens, Branch General Manager of Sharp Business Systems South Carolina. "This recognition greatly reflects our supportive culture where employees are valued and energized, driven to uphold standards of excellence when it comes to service."

Winners of the SCBIZ 2026 Best Place to Work in South Carolina award will be honored on August 24 during a celebration at the Columbia Convention Center in South Carolina. Honorees will also be profiled in the September issue of SCBIZ.

For more information about the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-south-carolina/. To learn more about Sharp, visit business.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)