MONTVALE, N.J. and MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to drive innovation in digital signage solutions, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) and Sharp Display Solutions Europe, the audio-visual technology business divisions of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) and Sharp Europe, are introducing the upcoming Sharp SDM Player with BrightSign Built-In System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution. Sharp's world-class professional Large Format Displays (LFD) are paired with BrightSign Built-In, the industry's leading SoC solution running BrightSignOS™ for high-quality, compelling digital signage. This comprehensive offering in the new Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) series offers a seamless, all-in-one solution and and will be available in Q2 of 2026.

Sharp Announces High-Performance SDM Computing with BrightSign® Built-In

Seamless Integration Meets Professional Performance

The new computing solution is designed to slide directly into the SDM slot of Sharp's professional displays, eliminating the need for external cables, power bricks, or additional mounting hardware. While the integration provides a clean, "built-in" appearance, the SDM form factor ensures the solution remains fully modular. This allows system integrators and end-users to easily install, service, or upgrade the computing power without having to replace the entire display investment.

The Power of BrightSign

BrightSign is globally recognized as the leading manufacturer of digital signage media players. Its purpose-built hardware and operating system redefine industry standards with cutting-edge performance, compatible with hundreds of top-tier Content Management Systems (CMS). By integrating this technology into the Sharp eco-system, users benefit from:

Professional Grade Playback: Renowned reliability and "always-on" performance for a range of industries including retail, corporate, and transportation.

Renowned reliability and "always-on" performance for a range of industries including retail, corporate, and transportation. CMS Flexibility: Direct access to a wide array of CMS partners already optimized for BrightSignOS.

Direct access to a wide array of CMS partners already optimized for BrightSignOS. Streamlined Installation & Management: All-in-one solution that minimizes cabling, setup time, and total cost of ownership. Full support for bsn.Control for free remote device management and monitoring.

All-in-one solution that minimizes cabling, setup time, and total cost of ownership. Full support for bsn.Control for free remote device management and monitoring. Intelligent computing performance: Series 5 and Series 6 BrightSign Built-In system-on-a-chip solution delivers dynamic signage features and impactful processing power.

A Synergy of Quality

"We see great potential to support our customers through this strategic expansion of our computing portfolio," said Mark Quiroz, SVP and General Manager, SIICA Display Solutions. "This new module minimizes deployment expenses while delivering the visual excellence and operational reliability our customers demand. By partnering with BrightSign to develop an SDM-based solution, we're marrying Sharp's high-quality display hardware with the industry's most trusted media player solution, a modular, future-proof approach that simplifies deployment and maximizes content impact."

"Partnering with Sharp marks an important expansion of BrightSign Built-In, leveraging the SDM form factor," said Steve Durkee, CEO of BrightSign. "By pairing Sharp's global brand with the BrightSign solution, we're simplifying how integrated signage is deployed and creating new growth opportunities for both organizations."

Experience high-performance SDM computing at ISE 2026

The Sharp SDM Player with BrightSign Built-In will be showcased for the first time at Sharp's booth (#3E500) Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, taking place from 3–6 February 2026.

To learn more about Sharp Display Solutions at ISE 2026, please visit:

https://www.sharpdisplays.eu/p/ise/en/home.xhtml

For more information about Sharp Display Solutions Europe, please visit: https://www.sharpdisplays.eu/p/uk/en/home.xhtml

