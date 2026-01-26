An affordable COB dvLED solution designed to reduce operating costs without sacrificing image quality

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Display Solutions America, the audio visual technology business division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces the upcoming launch of its EC Series dvLED displays, expanding its E Series category with advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) construction that provides enhanced image quality and greater durability than traditional surface-mounted devices (SMD).

Sharp Expands dvLED Display Product Line with New EC Series

Designed to address increased user expectations for performance and sustainability at a competitive price point, the EC Series features an innovative new cabinet design, which cuts down installation time significantly – by as much as 50%. Ideal for retail, education, corporate and public environments, its COB technology lowers power consumption – up to 60% less than standard SMDs – while reducing long-term energy use and operating costs, without sacrificing brightness.

"We are proud to introduce the EC Series, designed to deliver exceptional quality, performance, and durability in the dvLED segment," said Mark Miller, Product Manager, dvLED, Sharp Display Solutions. "This series reduces complexity for integrators, by providing a substantially reduced installation time, and demonstrates our commitment to empowering users with future-ready display solutions that create powerful visual experiences."

Available in pixel pitch sizes of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 mm, these new dvLED displays offer significant innovation and added value for organizations looking for robust, energy efficient and high-performance displays. They feature an excellent contrast ratio of up to 10,000:1, so users can present their content with vivid clarity.

Sharp will debut the EC Series at ISE 2026, taking place in Barcelona, Spain from February 3-6, 2026, and the series will begin shipping in April 2026.

About Sharp Display Solutions America

Sharp Display Solutions America is the audio visual technology division within Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

