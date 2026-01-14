Joins other distinguished organizations honored for creating an exceptional employee experience in the Tar Heel State

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is thrilled to share that Sharp Business Systems (SBS) North Carolina has been named a Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina by Best Companies Group (BCG).

Sharp Named a Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina by Best Companies Group

This designation is especially meaningful as BCG has spent more than 20 years evaluating workplace excellence, helping over 10,000 companies worldwide understand and celebrate what makes their cultures stand out. This exciting recognition shines a spotlight on Sharp's dedication to putting its people first and creating an environment where team members feel supported, inspired and empowered to deliver world-class technology and support.

"This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our talented team, who continuously push to build an innovative and inclusive workplace," said Brian Alspector, Branch President of Sharp Business Systems North Carolina. "Our collaborative culture is what sets us apart, creating an environment where every person can contribute, learn, and thrive."

"Sharp consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to employee excellence, and we're proud to honor the organization with this certification," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. "With their focus on employee well-being, innovation and excellence, they truly embody what it means to be a Great Employer to work for in North Carolina."

BCG's certifications are driven by direct employee feedback and rigorous data analysis, making them among the most credible indicators of a high-performing, people-first workplace. This honor highlights what Sharp's employees themselves have voiced, affirming that the company is one of the best employers in the state.

Sharp and all other honorees will be celebrated during a special virtual award ceremony and published in a digital magazine honoring the winning companies on March 3, 2026.

ABOUT SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

ABOUT BEST COMPANIES GROUP

Best Companies Group is passionate about celebrating great workplaces. Since 2004, we've been helping organizations of all sizes and industries—from healthcare to tech to finance—earn recognition for building thriving, people-first cultures. Through employee surveys and data-driven insights, we help companies get certified, get recognized, and get better.

Learn more at www.bestcompaniesgroup.com.

