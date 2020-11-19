Sharp Announces Synappx™ WorkSpaces for Smarter Office Analytics and Insights

Synappx WorkSpaces enhances the functionality of the Windows collaboration display (WCD) from Sharp by leveraging the device's data collection modules into an easy to use dashboard to provide organizations with the critical data and analytics needed to make informed decisions about their WCD technology and workspace productivity investments.

These insights are a key driver for implementing work transformation initiatives, according to IDC's recent "Future of Work Survey." Synappx Workspaces helps organizations meet their productivity goals by providing data on whether employees are using Windows collaboration displays, tracking who is booking a shared workspace and determining if meetings are taking place as scheduled. In addition, this type of analytical data is becoming increasingly valuable as many businesses begin assessing how to return to the office once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and ensure they do so with increased employee productivity.

"Our evolving workplace environment requires deeper analytics to inform smarter organizations, especially as we make the move from a home-based to a more hybrid workforce," said Vince Jannelli, Associate VP, Software Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Synappx WorkSpaces provides the insights needed to determine the success of collaboration technology, helping organizations invest smarter, positively impact productivity and promote employee satisfaction."

Designed to address common workspace challenges for businesses of any size, Synappx WorkSpaces monitors ambient conditions, such as temperature changes and attendee impact on the meeting environment. Its analytics provide alert notifications about factors that can impact employee productivity, such as temperature, humidity and air quality. It does this by combining data collected by the IoT sensor hub on the Windows collaboration display with data from Microsoft 365.

Sharp previewed Synappx WorkSpaces at this year's virtual InfoComm 2020 conference, taking home Best of Show honors from Sound & Video Contractor.

For more information, including technical specifications, please visit the main Synappx page.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning Windows collaboration display from Sharp and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sharpusa.com

