Sharp Announces the Launch of its Brightest LCD-Based Projector: The XP-A201U-B

Driven by a unique laser system, the XP-A201U-B offers vivid color and installation flexibility

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the launch of its brightest LCD-based projector to date: the XP-A201U-B. This projector creates a large color space and maximum color reproduction for the ultimate viewing experience. It offers simplified and flexible installation for a variety of environments, including rental & staging, classrooms, corporate meeting rooms, and more.

Sharp's brightest LCD-based projector to date: the XP-A201U-B.

The XP-A201U-B projector is incredibly bright, producing 20,000 lumens of light, which means it can deliver stunning, cinema-quality images. It uses an advanced red and blue laser system that covers 92% of the DCI color range, making the colors look more realistic and vibrant. Thanks to this technology, the projector creates vivid reds, exceptional brightness, and outstanding color accuracy, bringing content to life like never before.

Beyond its unsurpassed color depth, the XP-A201U-B is virtually maintenance-free with its IP5X certified Sealed LCD cooling system that prevents dust from reaching the optical path, eliminating artifacts in the image or brightness decay. This unique, filter-free design requires less fan-based cooling which results in lower audible noise and less interference with discussions in conference rooms and classrooms. The projector provides reliable long-term operation of the laser engine for at least 20,000 hours and is backed by Sharp's industry leading limited warranty providing 5 years or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first).

"The launch of the XP-A201U-B projector is the next step in delivering innovative Sharp technology in the LCD projector category, showcasing a high-end model that is brighter than ever before," said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp. "A highlight of this product is its RB laser system offering vivid color and luminance to captivate viewers and light up any room."

When installation requirements demand flexibility in projector placement, the XP-A201U-B allows for six motorized lenses for complete lens control including zoom, focus, lens shift, lens memory and adaptive focus. For applications that require greater flexibility, Geometric Correction, Edge Blending, Tiling and Daisy Chain functionality aid in creating dynamic messaging. Additionally, the HDBaseT input simplifies installations with support for sending audio, video, network and control over a single cable longer distances than HDMI.

To learn more about Sharp's new XP-A201U-B projector, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

347-804-4608

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)