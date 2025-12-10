Sharp Rounds Out its MultiSync® PN-Mxx2 Display Series with Two New Models

Maximum visual impact and reliable, long-term use in smaller sizes

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), rounded out its MultiSync® PN-Mxx2 Series with the addition of two new models: PN-M432 and PN-M502. These smaller displays complete the PN-Mxx2 Series product lineup. The series now spans eight sizes ranging from 32" Class to 98" Class and gives customers more options for dynamic, fast-paced industry environments such as corporate, transportation, education, and more. Backed by 40 years of MultiSync® technology and innovation, these premium displays redefine excellence with the quality and performance that customers trust.

Sharp PN-M432 and PN-M502 displays

The new PN-Mxx2 models are available in 43" (42.5"-inch diagonal) and 50" (49.5"-inch diagonal) Class sizes. Built for long-term performance, these displays boast 24/7 reliability and SpectraView Engine technology, combined with luminance stability for consistent image quality over time. To ensure prolonged runtime, they include built-in sensors that auto-adjust if overheating were to occur. With 550 nits of brightness and anti-reflective panels, the PN-M432 and PN-M502 displays are brighter than ever before and showcase vivid and clear content, even in highly lit environments.

Engineered to deliver unmatched flexibility, the PN-Mxx2 models offer a USB-C hub supporting 65W power, daisy chain options and SDM-S/L slots for streamlined use and a clutter-free space. In addition, they are compatible with a variety of control systems, making integration and usage straightforward.

"The PN-M432 and PN-M502 will complete our MultiSync® PN-Mxx2 Series, a line built for strong visual performance and dependable long term operation," said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager at Sharp Display Solutions. "By adding these smaller models into the lineup, we're providing customers with additional options to ensure the content being displayed - regardless of the environment - is sharp, vibrant and consistent."

With security at the forefront, the PN-Mxx2 Series offers upgraded, built-in features like IEEE 802.1X authentication, disable LAN/USB data ports, administrator passwords, browser control, address filtering and internal encryption for secure use. To add even more value, these models are backed by a 3-year warranty to ensure another level of quality and reliability.

The PN-M432 will begin shipping in December and the PN-M502 will begin shipping in early 2026. To learn more please visit business.sharpusa.com.

