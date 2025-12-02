Sharp joins a prestigious group of companies honored for their dedication to a positive work environment

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is thrilled to share that its Sharp Business Systems (SBS) San Diego, California branch has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 distinction by Energage LLC for the second consecutive year. This esteemed recognition, based entirely on confidential employee feedback, reflects Sharp's ongoing commitment to cultivating a positive, supportive and empowering workplace culture in the San Diego region.

Union-Tribune San Diego Selects Sharp as a Winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2025 Award

"Being named a Top Workplace among so many other prominent companies in the San Diego area is a significant honor," said Dale Wedge, President, SBS of Southern California. "It reflects our ongoing efforts to build a culture where employees feel supported, motivated and empowered to grow. I'm incredibly proud of our San Diego team for the passion and dedication they bring every day."

The Top Workplaces award, presented by Energage, a trusted leader in employee engagement technology, evaluates workplace culture through key themes such as feeling respected and supported, opportunities for growth and empowerment to take initiative. Sharp's dedication to building an inclusive and growth-driven environment shines through its strong professional development offerings, flexible work arrangements and commitment to employee well-being.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To see the full list of San Diego's Top Workplace 2025 honorees in the Union Tribune, published on November 30, please see here.

ABOUT SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)