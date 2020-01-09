Sharp Appoints Joe McCormack As Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems

Prior to joining Sharp, Joe served as the Global Chief Transformation Officer at Stanley Black and Decker Corporation, leading global commercial and digital excellence initiatives across all segments of the security business. During his long and successful career at Black and Decker he held a series of executive leadership positions with increasing responsibility that helped accelerate growth and margin expansion by focusing on people, processes and innovation. This helped Black and Decker expand their position in the marketplace and acquire industry leading brands.

"As we move into the next phase of growth for SBS, Joe will bring years of experience in running large sales and service organizations as they transition into new opportunities," said Mike Marusic. "A new, objective view of our business will bring an additional level of clarity to our growth path."

"Sharp's broad portfolio and leading hardware and software solutions make us uniquely positioned to drive innovation and efficiency for our customers in 2020," said Joe McCormack. "It is an honor to be a part of this dynamic and exciting team."

Joe officially joined the Sharp team on December 30, 2019.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's business products. Sharp Business Systems currently has 17 branches in nearly 60 locations throughout the United States.

Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com.

