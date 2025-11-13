Sharp Bolsters Display Business, Names Robert Davis Vice President of Services and Solutions

Industry veteran will drive customer experience and advance Sharp's growth in the LED space

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is pleased to announce that Robert Davis has joined its professional display business as Vice President of Services and Solutions.

In his new role, Rob will work across the professional display organization to drive Sharp's commitment to delivering the best customer experience for end users and dealers. In addition, his leadership and experience will be critical to scaling Sharp's LED business.

"I'm excited to join Sharp, a company with a strong reputation for advocating for its customers and dealers," said Rob. "Having worked in both consumer and business-focused environments, I see tremendous opportunity at Sharp to leverage data, drive innovation, and build strong partnerships that deliver real value. I look forward to working with the talented Sharp team to help scale our LED business and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and dealers."

Rob is a relationship-driven leader with a proven track record of building trust and developing successful strategic relationships with large corporate clients. Throughout his career, he has focused on building high-performing teams and developing the next generation of key decision makers. Known for transforming service organizations into strategic growth engines, Rob brings a unique ability to align customer experience with long-term business value. His stewardship has supported innovation, operational efficiency, and recurring revenue growth across diverse industries, with companies such as Fifth Third Bank, Convergys Corporation, ADT, Johnson Controls, and Samsung.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Rob Davis to the Sharp team!" said Mark Quiroz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sharp's Professional Display Division. "Rob brings incredible experience in building powerful partnerships and a real passion for creating next-level customer experiences. His vision and drive are exactly what we need to take our Services and Solutions to new heights. With Rob on board, we're positioned to push boundaries, accelerate growth in our LED business, and keep strengthening the amazing relationships we've built with our customers and partners."

Rob's approach to leadership is rooted in mentorship, collaboration, accountability, and results. He is passionate about developing future leaders and fostering teams that thrive on curiosity and shared success.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

