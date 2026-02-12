Recognition reflects multi-year effort to modernize service operations and improve digital support for customers

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), the consumer division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, has been recognized for excellence in customer experience with a Bronze Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service. This achievement is the result of Sharp's continued investment in service capabilities that stay in step with evolving needs.

Sharp Brings Home Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service

"We're honored to be recognized for the progress our team has made in improving how we serve customers," said Mark Smith, Vice President of SHCA's Services and Solutions Group (SSG). "Every initiative we've implemented has been centered on reducing friction and helping people get back to using the products they rely on every day. Our goal is simple: make support easy, responsive, and dependable."

SSG has led a multi-year effort to modernize SHCA's customer service ecosystem, driving measurable gains across key customer touchpoints. Call centers saw a thirty percent increase in first-call resolution and a twenty-two percent reduction in average handle time through improved intelligence, record management and training. The company broadened digital support through tools, including SHARPY, its 24/7 AI chatbot, along with self-service resources that help customers register products, troubleshoot issues and access help faster. Together, these changes contributed to greater efficiency and higher customer satisfaction.

"Service is one of the most meaningful ways we stay in step with our customers," said James Sanduski, President of SHCA. "It's where trust is built, one interaction at a time. Mark and the SSG team have worked tirelessly to strengthen how we support customers, and we're grateful for the Stevie Awards' acknowledgement of that progress."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the Consumer Products Division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation. Sharp is the only Japanese brand in the U.S. to offer a complete portfolio of major kitchen appliances, designed around people and backed by a long-standing commitment to quality and reliability. Sharp's kitchen portfolio includes its category-defining Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens. The company's broader consumer portfolio also includes AQUOS™ TVs and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. SHCA operates through three distinct groups. Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA) leads sales and brand strategy from New Jersey. Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA) produces cooking appliances in Memphis, TN and Sharp Services and Support Group (SSG) provides nationwide customer service, warranties, and technical support.

Sharp Corporation is named among the top electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2026 while Sharp Electronics Corporation is recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. It has received multiple honors including the Globee Gold Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, Celerity, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

