New Sharp x Apartment Therapy data finds 66% of small-space residents struggle to find design-forward options.

As demand for smaller homes grows, premium kitchen options haven't kept pace. Sharp fills the gap with compact appliances that deliver high-end design and big-kitchen performance

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), the consumer division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, today announced new additions to its suite of compact kitchen appliances that bring premium style to small spaces, and answer the needs of those looking for high design and innovation. From refrigerators to dishwashers, Sharp's compact kitchen suite delivers for small spaces.

Sharp Cooks Up New Compact Kitchen Appliances with Fresh Designs for Small Space Needs

According to data from Sharp and Apartment Therapy, 66 percent of people living in small spaces struggle to find compact appliance options that feel well-designed, as opposed to "apartment-grade," and 59 percent are frustrated with inefficient storage in their kitchens. With over 20 new products debuting at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) from February 17 – 19, 2026, Sharp addresses the functionality needs of kitchens big and small, showing that technology and design in the kitchen can move in step with your needs, and find its place even in the smallest spaces.

"At Sharp, we design products that work in step with our customers' living spaces and needs," said Grace Dolan, Senior Vice President of SHCA. "By listening closely to our customers, we understand the importance of offering both enhanced technology and stunning design for small kitchens. The newest products reflect Sharp's commitment to impacting daily living through accessible and enjoyable cooking and kitchen experiences."

Among the new appliances is the 24" Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator (SJG1166SNS) that boasts a luxurious exterior design and built-in look to accommodate a small kitchen. Born from customer affection for Sharp's 24" Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth Refrigerator, this new model arrives in Spring 2026 with smart storage and organization solutions, now paired with French doors to appeal to wider tastes and needs. Features include 11.3 cu. ft. capacity, flexible shelving, and a 4.6 cu. ft. two-drawer freezer that maximizes space without sacrificing style. With fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, bright LED lighting, and a dual-purpose Fresh Converter Drawer, it delivers efficient, quiet performance.

Another highlight of the new compact kitchen appliances is the 24" Wall Oven (SWA2462SNS), available Spring 2026. Its sleek aesthetic elevates small kitchen design, while it offers a true European convection oven with an air fryer. A 2.5 cu. ft. oven, it's equipped with a pizza mode, temperature probe, glide rack and soft close door.

Sharp's expanded line of compact kitchen appliances also includes the Sharp 24" Counter-Depth Refrigerator (SJB10455NS) and Sharp 24" Range Hood (SHC2443SNS). These join the beloved Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SMD2499FS), Steam Oven (SSC2489GS), Over-The-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1461GS), Dishwasher (SDW4523MS) and Cooktops (SC42442FB and SCH2443GB).

Sharp's booth at KBIS (#S25091) is showcasing both its compact kitchen appliances and full-size appliance suite. For more information, visit https://www.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the Consumer Products Division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation. Sharp is the only Japanese brand in the U.S. to offer a complete portfolio of major kitchen appliances, designed around people and backed by a long-standing commitment to quality and reliability. Sharp's kitchen portfolio includes its category-defining Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens. The company's broader consumer portfolio also includes AQUOS™ TVs and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. SHCA operates through three distinct groups. Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA) leads sales and brand strategy from New Jersey. Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA) produces cooking appliances in Memphis, TN and Sharp Services and Support Group (SSG) provides nationwide customer service, warranties, and technical support.

Sharp Corporation is named among the top electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2026 while Sharp Electronics Corporation is recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. It has received multiple honors including the Globee Gold Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, Celerity, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Apartment Therapy Media

Founded in 2001 and developed into a media company in 2005, Apartment Therapy Media helps people make their homes more organized, healthy, and beautiful by connecting them to a wealth of resources, ideas, and community through its brands, Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, Cubby, and Dorm Therapy.

Apartment Therapy is the leading independent home site, designed to inspire anyone to live a happy life at home. Launched by interior designer Maxwell Ryan (nicknamed "the apartment therapist") as a weekly newsletter for clients, Apartment Therapy grew to become a top source for design inspiration, real-life solutions, and an inside look at how people live. Apartment Therapy is a Webby-award winning brand attracting a monthly global audience of 17M with content spanning across house tours, home projects, organizing & cleaning, real estate, wellness, and home buying.

