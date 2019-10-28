Sharp Brings the World's First Certified Windows Collaboration Display to Market

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp provides businesses with the tools to instantly connect and collaborate. The world's first-ever large format interactive display to achieve Skype for Business certification is paired with an integrated high-quality camera with 4K sensor, far field microphone and speakers to provide users with a seamless and high-quality audio and video experience. The USB-C connectivity also provides simple single connection, reducing the amount of time spent setting up meeting equipment.

According to Sharp's report on "Creating the Perfect Meeting Environment," which reviews the impact of indoor environmental conditions on office worker performance, employers could improve worker performance by 20 percent by increasing the fresh air supply in offices and meeting rooms. The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has built-in sensors that can connect to the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins IoT platform and other commercially available cloud and subscription services, such as the upcoming Sharp Synappx™ WorkSpaces, as part of a smart building environment.

These advanced features are part of Microsoft's vision to bring the power of the intelligent cloud into the workplace, using a mix of AI, IoT, and productivity tools to create a more productive and collaborative environment. Businesses will be able to use this data to improve the management of heating, cooling and room booking systems based on how the space is really used.

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has been designed to work seamlessly with the familiar Microsoft tools that individuals and organizations will already be using in their workplace. Office 365 provides businesses with a digital hub for teamwork through Microsoft Teams, a platform that brings conversations, content and tools together in one place for easier group collaboration.

The 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) interactive display also offers the ultimate collaborative experience thanks to Sharp's Pen-on-Paper experience, an instant and accurate writing feel close to using a real pen on writing paper. The 10-Point P-CAP Capacitive Touch helps to create this intuitive touch experience which means users feel more confident when presenting.

"Sharp is proud to be enabling the next-generation of collaborative working and team productivity with the world's first Windows collaboration display," said Bob Madaio, Vice President, Marketing, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Not only can you simply walk in, plug in and work together, but it also monitors your environment and can help to make those conditions optimal. A display is the ideal device to become more intelligent. It's the centerpiece of the meeting room and your window to the rest of your team and the rest of the world."

The Windows collaboration display is expected to ship in the North American market in the coming months.

To learn more, visit sharpusa.com/windows-collaboration-display.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Interactive Touch Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

