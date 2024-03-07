Sharp Business Systems Named to CRN's MSP 500 List

MONTVALE, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its direct sales division, Sharp Business Systems (SBS), to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions and optimize return on investment.

Sharp Business Systems for CRN MSP500 2024

Sharp was selected to the MSP 500 list because of the robust portfolio of managed IT services that it offers to a variety of vertical industries, ensuring efficiency and productivity. The company leverages its partnerships with other technology companies and providers to deliver optimal solutions for clients. In 2024, Sharp is focused on cybersecurity and educating clients to improve their network and data protection.

"It is an honor to be included on CRN's Managed Service Providers list in the Elite 150 category due to Sharp's ongoing commitment of providing the highest quality managed services to our clients," said Joe O'Malley, Senior Vice President, Sharp Business Systems. "This recognition is a testament to our innovative work and strategic partnerships that allow our clients to operate with ease and confidence."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, MSP Elite 150, and the Managed Security 100. SBS was selected as part of the MSP Elite 150, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Sharp Contact:

Paul Merchan

Peppercomm for Sharp

347.804.4608

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SHARP ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

100 Paragon Drive

Montvale, New Jersey 07645

(201) 529-8200

https://business.sharpusa.com

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)