Sharp's new projector series delivers installation flexibilty and whisper-quiet, low-maintenance technology

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a projector with seamless integration, stunning brightness and silent operation? Look no further. The audio-visual technology business within Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announces the launch of its new P Series LCD laser projectors, designed to deliver premier entry installation solutions for corporate and higher education settings. The Sharp P Series, including the XP-P621U-W and XP-P701U-W models, builds off NEC's heritage of high-quality Japanese engineering, and completes the transition of NEC installation projectors to the Sharp brand.

Sharp Launches P Series LCD Laser Projectors, Setting the Standard for Entry Installation Solutions

Installation flexibility is a critical feature of the P Series. With manual horizontal and vertical lens shift, a broad 1.6x zoom lens, and HDBaseT input, these projectors simplify complex installations and reduce time and cost for integrators. The ability to transmit audio, video, network and control signals over a single cable further streamlines setup. Additionally, tilt-free and roll-free capabilities unlock possibilities for creative applications, including floor, ceiling, and portrait projection.

Offering brightness of up to 7,000 lumens, the P series ensures vibrant and clear images even in rooms with high ambient light. This enhancement guarantees that viewers at the back of the room can see content clearly, making these projectors ideal for large spaces in corporate and higher education settings, but also in museums, houses of worship and commercial environments. Sharp's patented sealed cooling system enables a filter-free design, resulting in whisper-quiet operation and eliminating the need for maintenance. This makes the P Series one of the only no-filter, no-maintenance LCD laser projector solutions in its category.

"The P Series represents the next step in our commitment to raising the bar in projection technology," said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp Display Solutions. "When we pair advanced features like the filter-free design and whisper quiet operation with lens shift and HDBaseT support we give customers a reliable solution that works across a variety of environments."

The P Series also delivers superior image quality with WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, 4K UHD signal support, and advanced scaling with 21:9 compatibility. Combined with a reliable 20,000-hour laser light source, these projectors are designed as a set-and-forget solution, eliminating the need for recurring lamp replacements.

The Sharp P Series projectors will be available to order starting January 2026 through authorized Sharp partners and resellers. These projectors come with an industry-leading five year or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first) parts and labor limited warranty. To learn more about the new P Series, please visit www.business.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)