Sharp Continues to Enhance Its A4 Lineup

New color and monochrome A4 MFPs and printers offer security features in a compact footprint

MONTVALE, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) announces two new A4 multifunction printers (MFPs) and two new printers in a compact footprint. The new devices also offer faster print speeds, upgraded user interfaces, advanced security features and increased toner capacity compared to previous Sharp models.

Sharp's new color and monochrome A4 MFPs and printers

The color MX-C358F MFP and MX-C428P printer as well as the monochrome MX-B468F MFP and MX-B468P printer print on letter or legal paper and offer high-quality, professional color and monochrome output at print speeds ranging from 35-46 pages per minute.

These models utilize an easy-to-use capacitive touchscreen that delivers an accurate, responsive user experience. Built-in Easy Copy and Easy Scan modes provide fast and simple operation for everyday, basic functions. All four A4 models feature mobile printing, fully supported by AirPrint, while the optional wireless LAN enables devices to be positioned anywhere within the organization. Additionally, industry-leading security features such as system integrity check at startup, firmware attack prevention and 256-bit AES encryption help ensure user data remains safe and protected.

"Sharp continues to enhance our A4 product line with the modern worker in mind," says Dino Pagliarello, VP, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Features, such as AirPrint, enhanced security and an intuitive touch-screen interface are no longer just nice to have, they are a necessity for successful modern small office and home office environments."

The new models, which replace the previous MX-B467F, MX-B467P, MX-C357F and MX-C407P models, are available to order immediately and can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized Sharp dealer.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Contact:

Paul Merchan

Peppercomm for Sharp

347.804.4608

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation