Sharp Electronics Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Sharp continues to grow its partner program by providing partners with marketing resources, strong leads, loyalty programs and sales training. Sharp's program offers support both before and after the sale as well as a dedicated account team to ensure the best possible experience for both resellers and clients.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"We are honored to once again receive CRN's 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating," said John Sheehan, Vice President of Channel Sales, Sharp Electronics. "This recognition highlights our team's hard work to provide the best benefits to our channel partners. It is the strong relationships we have built with our channel partners that allow us to bring the best products and services to the market."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics and energy systems. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including MX Series multifunction printer (MFP) systems, professional and commercial displays and Skywell™ atmospheric water generators.

Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

Peppercomm Contact:

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

pmerchan@peppercomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-electronics-given-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300621850.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

