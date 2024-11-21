Sharp Expands its MultiSync® EA Series with the Launch of the DD-EA272Q Desktop Display

New business-class 27" monitor delivers incredible image performance and robust connectivity

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is expanding its MultiSync® EA Series with the new DD-EA272Q desktop display. This 27-inch business-class monitor is designed to fit any workspace and includes essential features to help run corporate, small or medium-sized businesses efficiently.

Following the launch of the DD-EA272U desktop monitor this past summer, the MultiSync DD-EA272Q is a high resolution IPS display (2560x1440) with three-sided narrow bezels and a multi-functional stand with key ergonomic features such as tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustability. It includes all the essential connectivity businesses require, including HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort and ethernet.

"This exciting, new addition to the MultiSync EA Series is designed to make an impact for businesses of any size," said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager, Sharp. "The display's LAN connection, coupled with the USB-C's powerful 90W charging capability, eliminates the need for expensive docking stations. With just a single cable to connect to a laptop/PC, users will eliminate unnecessary cable clutter and e-waste is minimized."

The DD-EA272U is Sharp's latest step in continuing NEC's MultiSync legacy of quality and reliability in the desktop display market. The display leader also maintains a 3-year limited parts & labor warranty. Sharp continues its legacy of providing top-tier customer service, offering a highly skilled technical support team with decades of experience.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

