Sharp Expands Multifunction Printer Line with Four New Desktop Models

As incidents of cybercrime continue to grow, it is essential to have tools with proper security features in place. These new desktop models provide the security and ease of use today's businesses need to help address these threats, such as IP address and protocol filtering, port control, Transport Layer Security (TLS) Encryption and more. Additionally, each of the new MFPs also offer out-of-the-box copy, print, scan and fax capabilities, as well as available Cloud Connect features. The MFP models also offer connectivity for mobile devices enabling users to easily manage workflow from PCs, smartphones and tablets. A user-friendly touchscreen display provides quick access to copy and scan settings, as well as a built-in user guide.

"Over the past year, we've seen a significant shift for many employees towards remote and hybrid work environments, which is likely to persist," said Shane Coffey, vice president of product management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "These new models bring advanced integration and powerful productivity right into your workplace or home office, allowing teams to remain productive while helping to keep their information and documents secure."

The new MX-B427W MFP and MX-B427PW printers offer output speeds up to 42 pages per minute (ppm), while the new MX-B467F MFP and MX-B467P printers offer output speeds up to 46 ppm. Whether in a desktop or console configuration, these new compact devices are a perfect fit for work from home environments, as well as for smaller businesses, such as pharmacies, doctors' offices or restaurants.

These four new models will be available by the end of March 2021.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)

Related Links

https://business.sharpusa.com

