Sharp Launches X141Q 4K UHD Laser Projector

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the launch of the new Sharp XP-X141Q RB laser projector. The new model is a high-end addition to the Installation PJ category, adding to Sharp's strong lineup of projectors, including the recently announced P series.

Providing 4K UHD images, the X141Q creates maximum detail and color reproduction, bringing content to life with 13,500 lumens for the ultimate viewing experience. The projectors are designed for applications requiring high brightness and are ideal for corporate conference rooms, higher education classrooms, museums, houses of worship, financial institutions and more.

"The X141Q was born from the latest Sharp technology upgrades to meet the demands in the marketplace for the highest standards in projector reliability and image production," said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp. "We know that users in any environment will be impressed by the constant brightness, image integrity and 4K resolution that this projector has to offer."

Displaying 9.2 million pixels, the X141Q enables presentations with meticulous detail, avoiding the need for multiple displays. With a newly designed red (red assist) and blue laser engine it provides vibrant images using the larger color palette. In addition, users can rest assured knowing that the projector is virtually maintenance-free, thanks to DLP laser technology featuring a sealed optical cooling system, allowing for 20,000 hours of reliable operation and peace of mind. The X141Q is backed by Sharp's industry leading limited warranty providing 5 years or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first) of coverage.

For added flexibility, the X141Q comes with six interchangeable motorized lenses, ranging from ultra-short throw to long throw, which can be adjusted as needed to avoid obstructions and other installation challenges. An HDBaseT input further simplifies installations, with support for sending audio, video, network and control over a single cable across longer distances than HDMI.

The product's compact design and small carbon footprint highlight Sharp's ongoing commitment to developing eco-friendly products that reduce waste and promote sustainability overall.

