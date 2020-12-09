Sharp Launches its First Smart Countertop Microwave Ovens

"At Sharp, we remain committed to our brand promise of Simply Better Living. We create products that are simple to use, better than the competition, and support your choice to live a healthier lifestyle," says Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of SHCA. "We are proud to build on our decades of experience designing innovative cooking appliances. Now you can just say "Alexa, microwave fresh vegetables" for a hands-free way to select the Fresh Vegetables preset on your Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven."

"Using the Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device, you can now use your voice to start or stop the microwave, add time to the current cooking cycle, or even cook at a specific power level to make operating your Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven simpler," says Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. "For example, just say, 'Alexa, defrost 2 lbs. of meat,' and Alexa will start defrosting at the appropriate time and power settings. Plus, on the family-sized SMC1449FS, discover more preset cooking items for foods that do not appear on the control panel like broccoli, brussel sprouts, or chicken wings using just your voice. Our wide selection of Alexa commands takes the guesswork out of cooking."

In addition to the Alexa enabled features, both the mid-sized and family-sized smart microwave ovens are also specifically tuned to achieve optimal popping results from Orville Redenbacher's® Microwave Popcorn, the market leader in microwave popcorn*. Simply touch the "Popcorn" button to choose the Classic Size (3.3 oz) or Single Serve Mini Bag (1.16oz) of Orville Redenbacher's® Microwave Popcorn, or use your Amazon Echo device or the Alexa app and say "Alexa, Microwave Classic Popcorn." Then sit back and enjoy light and fluffy popcorn with the delicious, buttery flavor of Orville Redenbacher's® Gourmet® Popping Corn.

The One-Touch controls, Express Cook, and the Carousel® turntable system make cooking and reheating a breeze. The modern brushed stainless steel finish is easy to clean and complements any style. The clock on the extra-large, white LED display will set to the correct time once connected to your Wi-Fi. Imagine never having to reset the clock after a power interruption! Now, that is Simply Better Living.

The Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven is available in two sizes:

SMC1139FS, 1.1 cu. ft. offers over 30 voice commands, and 10 more food presets available by voice only. MSRP: $149.99

SMC1449FS, 1.4 cu. ft. offers Sensor Cooking, over 70 voice commands, and 50 more food presets available by voice only. MSRP: $169.99

Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device not included. Not all features are available in all models. These products are available for purchase at select retail locations and shop.sharpusa.com.

*2015 retail sales data from Information Resources, Inc.

Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc., or its affiliates.

Orville Redenbacher's® is a registered trademark of ConAgra G&S (CAG), LLC, used under license.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel® microwave oven Microwave Drawer™ oven SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2020, received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

