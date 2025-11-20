Sharp Launches E Series Laser LCD Projector, Elevating and Transforming Educational Environments

New LCD laser projector provides an intuitive, reliable solution in the classroom and beyond

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to lamp-based projectors with Sharp's latest industry innovation. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces its XP-E501U E Series LCD laser projector – an intuitive, reliable solution that is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, delivering exceptional performance in education settings.

Sharp E Series Laser LCD Projector

With a brightness of 5,000 lumens, the E Series LCD laser projector maintains high image quality and clarity in both low-light and high-brightness environments. Its 16-watt speaker is ideal for classroom environments to keep viewers engaged, while connections for multiple sources with dual HDMI inputs enhances its functionality. Additionally, the E Series works with NaViSet Administrator 2 software to control, monitor and manage projector settings in an all-in-one software system.

"The E Series projector provides end users – especially in education settings – with an upgraded solution for both the operator and viewer," said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Sharp Display Solutions. "This projector was designed to be straightforward to use, which saves teachers time in the classroom so that they can focus on their lessons and presentations, and less on whether the technology is working properly."

The E Series is a reliable, cost-effective projector designed for long-term use, featuring energy-saving ECO Mode™ technology. It automatically turns off when not in use and auto powers on when a signal is detected from an input. Its plug and play operation makes it simple to power on in seconds, allowing for more presentation time.

These projectors come with a five year or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first) parts and labor limited warranty. To learn more about the new E Series, please visit https://business.sharpusa.com/displays-projectors.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

347-804-4608

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)