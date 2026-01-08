MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced that Matt Petry has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems (SBS), SIICA's direct sales and service operations. Matt reports directly to SIICA President and CEO Mike Marusic and is responsible for all aspects of the direct sales business for SIICA. Matt steps into the position as Joe O'Malley retires after a noteworthy career at Sharp and other office technology leadership roles.

Sharp Promotes Matt Petry to Senior Vice President, Sharp Business Systems

Matt joined SBS in April 2025 as Vice President, West Region. With a strong leadership background across finance, sales and general management, Matt's approach to driving results has expanded the organization's presence in the market while deepening relationships with existing clients.

"The company with the best people at all levels and proper focus on strategic success will always find a way to win," said Matt. "It's this mentality that brought me back to the industry and was undeniable within Sharp. We have amazing people and a robust product and services portfolio as well as a roadmap that is aligned with the client's needs. I look forward to collaborating and empowering at all levels to drive long-term success for our employees, clients and partners."

Matt's new role comes on the heels of invaluable leadership from Joe O'Malley, who has been with Sharp since 2021. Under Joe's direction, SBS was named to CRN's Managed Service Providers 500 List in the Elite 150 category. He was also selected as a 2022 NJBIZ ICON Award Honoree during his tenure with Sharp.

"We're grateful for Joe's commitment during his five years with Sharp. His way of connecting with everyone in the organization has always been deeply appreciated," said Mike Marusic. "We are excited for our next phase of accelerated growth under Matt's guidance. He has already fostered strong results since his first days at Sharp, and we remain confident that he will build on that momentum into the future, thanks to his incredible work and dedication."

Matt officially stepped into the role of Senior Vice President on January 1, 2026.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales and service division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, SBS strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com . Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook , follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)