Sharp Nominated by Dealer Community for An Astounding 9 Frank Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office equipment tech manufacturer Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp) recently received an unprecedented number of nominations for 9 out of 14 Frank Awards, more than any other OEM in the industry this year.

The nominations for the annual office equipment industry awards are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which examines the overall business landscape in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry. Survey respondents vote for the Frank Awards that honor excellence and innovation by OEMs and services businesses in 14 categories. Nominees for the Frank Awards represent each category's top three vote recipients.

"The Frank Awards celebrate the OEMs and services businesses who are making a difference for their dealer partners," said CJ Cannata, President and CEO of The Cannata Report in an article announcing the nominations on the outlet's website. "These finalists stand out for helping their dealers diversify, grow, and excel in today's changing marketplace."

The final results will be announced at The Cannata Report's 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Sharp has been nominated in the following categories by its office equipment dealers:

Best A4 Manufacturer

Best in Class

Best Diversification Partner

Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider

Best Manufacturer

Best Marketing Strategy

Best Technical Service Provider

Excellence in Innovation

Best Male Executive

Over the past few years, Sharp has won multiple Frank Awards, including Best Manufacturer and Best Male Executive for 5 consecutive years, Best-in-Class for 4 years, and Best Marketing Strategy.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure production printers, office printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

