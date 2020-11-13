Sharp Offers Complete Remote Work Technology Bundles

As more offices turn to remote work or a hybrid environment, it is now more essential than ever for businesses to arm their employees with the right tools to do their jobs wherever they are located. Sharp's new bundles provide all the office hardware employees need, including a Dynabook laptop, docking station, Sharp network-ready monochrome laser printer, and a 3-year Synappx Go License, which allows mobile print capabilities. The bundles are available for a 36-month lease and come with three different levels: Essential, for teams that like to keep things simple; Advanced, for those that need more power; and Executive, which is for employees needing an on-the-go solution.

In addition to hardware and software, the bundles include optional security and remote monitoring. While the flexibility of work from anywhere scenarios have many advantages, they also present a unique set of IT challenges, such as the potential for more vulnerable endpoints, phishing and ransomware threats. To help mitigate these risks, Sharp's security add-on bundle includes a Linksys AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Access Point with remote cloud setup and management system, as well as endpoint security services that offer antivirus and malware protection.

"We're proud of this very timely technology solution that provides a single source to address all work office and home office needs," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increased level of cybersecurity threats, which can present a challenge to IT managers as they struggle to secure many home workspaces that are equipped with unknown equipment and potentially non-secure local infrastructures. With powerful security and IT monitoring options, our new product bundles help provide peace of mind for both businesses and employees while allowing them to perform their duties with the most advanced technology available for remote and hybrid work."

With the option to include security and remote monitoring, these bundles offer a customizable framework for dealers and business owners alike.

The work from anywhere bundles are available for immediate order and shipping through Sharp's direct and dealer network. For more information on the specifics of each bundle, please click here.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

