Sharp Recognized as a Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2021 by NJBIZ

MONTVALE, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), based in Montvale, N.J., announced today that it has been named a Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2021 by leading business publication, NJBIZ. Sharp was recognized in the Large Companies category (more than 250 employees) alongside other prominent organizations across varied industries, including Edward Jones, EisnerAmper, New York Life New Jersey, RSM and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Sharp was recognized as a result of a comprehensive employee survey that asked what makes the company an ideal workplace, including questions on culture, perks, and benefits. NJBIZ collected the data confidentially to allow employees to share candid feedback.

"It is an honor for Sharp to be recognized on the "Best Place to Work in New Jersey" list by NJBIZ, especially because this distinction stems from our valued employees, who have been instrumental to our success during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Susan Osgood, Vice President, Human Resources, Sharp Electronics Corporation. "We are proud to be on the same list with many other respected companies, and we are committed to ensuring that Sharp is one of the best places to work in New Jersey for many years to come."

The ranked list of winners will be honored at an awards ceremony being held on September 9, 2021. The alphabetical list of NJBIZ 2021 Best Places to Work can be found online at https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2021/.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

