Sharp Refreshes Professional Projector Portfolio with New A and V Series LCD Laser Projectors

Award -winning projectors reintroduced by Sharp with unmatched brightness, flexibility, and advanced features

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today refreshed its professional projector portfolio with the A series models XP-A824U, XP-A104U, XP-A155U, XP-A175U, and the V series models XP-V731U and XP-V801U. Designed with WUXGA native resolution and 4K input support, these laser projectors deliver exceptional brightness to overcome ambient light and help ensure clear, vivid images in well-lit spaces. With flexible installation options, including optional long- and short-throw lenses, they adapt easily to diverse environments from classrooms to corporate venues.

Sharp A and V Series LCD Laser Projectors

A Series: Extreme Brightness and Dust-Free Reliability

The XP-A824U (8,200 lumens), XP-A104U (10,000 lumens), XP-A155U (15,000 lumens), and XP-A175U (17,000 lumens) deliver uncompromising image quality through Sharp's proprietary high-performance video processing and scaling chip, paired with a dual blue laser system. Unique to the A Series is its IP5X-rated Sealed LCD cooling system, which prevents dust from entering the optical path - ensuring consistent brightness, pristine image clarity, and virtually maintenance-free operation without filters.

V Series: Flexible Integration with Legacy Compatibility

The XP-V731U (7,300 lumens) and XP-V801U (8,000 lumens) are designed for cost-conscious customers who want high-impact visuals without sacrificing efficiency. They are compatible with legacy NEC lenses, allowing users to leverage existing optics for substantial cost savings.

Shared Innovation Across Both Series

Both the A and V Series are equipped with a full suite of advanced features designed to simplify setup and deliver exceptional image performance. This includes Sharp's geometric correction for projecting on non-standard surfaces, integrated edge blending for seamless multi-projector displays, and Roll Free orientation for flexible placement at virtually any angle. A Constant Brightness setting uses internal sensors to maintain a specified percentage of light output over an extended period of time. NaViSet Administrator 2 software allows users to control, monitor and manage your projector settings in an all-in-one software system. Multi-display TileMatrix technology enables large, high-resolution visuals without external processors, while ProAssist™ management software gives installers precise, remote control over image settings and adjustments.

"With this rebrand, Sharp is giving customers the ability to choose the exact performance and integration features they need," said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp. "The A Series delivers dust-free reliability and extreme brightness for large, demanding spaces, while the V Series maximizes flexibility with lens compatibility and new ultra-short throw options. Together, they provide purpose-built solutions that ensure exceptional projection in any environment."

Backed by Sharp's emphasis on reliability and durability, these projectors come with a five year or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first) parts and labor limited warranty. To learn more about the new A and V Series models, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

