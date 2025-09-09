Sharp Relaunches its Direct View LED Lineup for High-Impact Visual Solutions

Rebranded products boast premium, reliable LED imaging

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced the relaunch of its Direct View LED (dvLED) display solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial, educational and public environments under the Sharp name. The portfolio continues to offer a full spectrum of fine-pitch dvLED products, from premium to budget-conscious options, all backed by Sharp's trusted brand and service excellence.

Sharp Direct View LED (dvLED) Display Solutions

The FA Series and FE Series deliver premium and mainstream imaging performance, respectively, with fine-pitch options ranging from 0.9mm to 3.8mm. These displays feature front-serviceable cabinets, hot-swappable pixel cards, and optional built-in redundancy for power and data - ideal for command and control centers, corporate environments, transportation hubs, and higher education institutions.

The FE3 Series offers industry leading power consumption efficiency without sacrificing brightness or image quality. FCC Class B certification ensures suitability for residential use, while reduced heat output and installation costs make it a smart choice for corporate, education, and retail environments.

The E Series addresses budget-conscious customers without compromising quality. Designed for education, houses of worship, and smaller venues, the E Series offers a wide array of pixel pitches and essential features, making dvLED technology accessible to a broader market.

For high-traffic and public spaces, the D Series delivers a durable, high-end LED solution built on the proven FA/FE chassis for installer familiarity. Featuring COB (Chip-on-Board) construction, it offers enhanced durability and exceptional contrast, making it ideal for transportation hubs, retail, and other demanding environments. The D Series also incorporates advanced imaging for superior brightness, along with Multi-Color branded LEDs and reliable Greatwall power supplies.

"With the relaunch of our dvLED portfolio under the Sharp brand, we are focused on delivering visually striking solutions tailored for every setting—from corporate boardrooms to bustling public spaces," said Mark Miller, Product Manager, dvLED, Sharp. "Our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and user-friendly design empowers customers to confidently and efficiently deploy breathtaking LED walls."

To learn more about Sharp's direct view LED solutions, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

