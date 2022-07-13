Sharp Selected as Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2022 by NJBIZ for Second Consecutive Year

Sharp made the list based on results from a comprehensive survey that gathered confidential responses and feedback from employees on why their company is an ideal workplace. The Best Places to Work survey identifies the top ranked businesses in New Jersey based on employee feedback as well as company policies and benefits, and awards the recognition to enterprises of all sizes, from New Jersey's smaller companies to large, recognized household names.

"We are truly thrilled to have Sharp named to NJBIZ's 'Best Place to Work in New Jersey' list for a second consecutive year," says Jeff Ashida, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "This award reflects our commitment and dedication to our employees, as well as their hard work and team focus. Despite the challenges thrown at us during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year, our employees have banded together and will continue to ensure that Sharp remains a top company in our state."

The ranked list of winners will be honored at an awards ceremony being held on September 29, 2022, in Freehold, New Jersey. The alphabetical list of this year's winners in all categories can be found online at https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2022/.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

